SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,354,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

