SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $152.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

