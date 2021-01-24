Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $342,906.36 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00077706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00874094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.17 or 0.04482587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

