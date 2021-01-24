Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00129396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010623 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

