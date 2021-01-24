Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00116400 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011134 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

