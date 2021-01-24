Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 413.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

