Spectrum Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,197.02 and $4,173.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00435284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

