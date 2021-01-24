Sphere Price Reaches $0.0904 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $5,099.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,209.74 or 1.00170180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.