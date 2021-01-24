Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $2,600.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,720.15 or 1.00035090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00025447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

