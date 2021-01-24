Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 614,827 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 297,550 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $3,637,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,722 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

