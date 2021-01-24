Sport and Leisure (SNL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $133,338.00

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $52.94 million and approximately $133,338.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

Sport and Leisure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

