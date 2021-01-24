Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $769.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

