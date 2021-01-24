Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 979.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.96 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

