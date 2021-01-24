Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 644.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 542,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 428,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

