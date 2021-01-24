SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

SSEZY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $21.24. 31,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,396. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

