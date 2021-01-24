SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

Shares of TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.25. The company had a trading volume of 512,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,484. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.22.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

