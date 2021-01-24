Stably USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,178.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $565,402.15 and $1,178.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,541,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,498 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

