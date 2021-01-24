Stacks Market Cap Reaches $362.56 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Stacks has a total market cap of $362.56 million and $5.85 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

