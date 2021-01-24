Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $652.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.