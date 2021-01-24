Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.19 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

