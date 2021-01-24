Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

