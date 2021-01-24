Starbase 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,497.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $272,996.32 and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

