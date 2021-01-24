STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 3.5% This Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003854 BTC on exchanges.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

