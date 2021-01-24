Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $3.09 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and $1.43 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00009428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.01383530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00536115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,005,745 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.