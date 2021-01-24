Steem Trading Down 7.6% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Steem has a market capitalization of $71.26 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.01360721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00545697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,204,425 coins and its circulating supply is 392,230,331 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

