SteepCoin Market Cap Achieves $41,473.68 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $41,473.68 and approximately $78.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00755778 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

