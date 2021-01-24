SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $35,718.97 and $113.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00672362 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.