Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.01 billion and $801.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.