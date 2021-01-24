Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.