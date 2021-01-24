stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $35.47 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $35.47 million and $9,711.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,298.22 or 0.04086156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00288044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

