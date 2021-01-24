STK Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. STK has a market capitalization of $404,324.36 and $29,013.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About STK

STK is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.