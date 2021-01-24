StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

STNE traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in StoneCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

