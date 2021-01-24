Storj (STORJ) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Storj has a market cap of $88.40 million and approximately $32.95 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

