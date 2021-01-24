STRAKS Hits Market Capitalization of $51,395.31 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $51,395.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

