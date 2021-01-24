STRAKS (STAK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $55,164.39 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,596.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.59 or 0.04231397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00434824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.01349447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00413160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023439 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

