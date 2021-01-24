Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026503 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

