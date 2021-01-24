Strong (STRONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $217,132.00

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $18.19 or 0.00056790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $59.59 million and $217,132.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076511 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00282382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00071884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

