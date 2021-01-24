StrongHands Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $499,572.26 and approximately $247.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,317,633,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,904,439,007 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.