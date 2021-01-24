Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

SUI stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

