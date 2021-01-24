Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after buying an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.