SUN (SUN) Price Hits $8.33 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00026131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $68.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

