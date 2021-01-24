SUN Trading Up 1.8% This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SUN has a total market cap of $38.96 million and $68.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00026131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,674,823 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

