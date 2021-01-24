SunContract 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,962.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One SunContract token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $258,962.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SunContract

