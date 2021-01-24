Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.28 or 0.04254048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023806 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,244,652 coins and its circulating supply is 305,072,359 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.