Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 221.80 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,372,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £181.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

