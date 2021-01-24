Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660 in the last 90 days. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 459,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.