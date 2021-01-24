Suretly Trading 31.8% Lower This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Suretly has a total market cap of $43,194.33 and $1,582.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

