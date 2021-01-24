sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.08 million and $12.78 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003235 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

