Sushi Price Reaches $11.07 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039822 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.