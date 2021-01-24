SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00026631 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $974.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 188,817,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.